Sanford was returned to AHL Hershey on Saturday, TSN reports.

Sanford has drawn into 20 games as a rookie this season. He's in that awkward spot of being unfazed by minor-league competition, but not quite ready to handle the rigors of a full-time NHL job. He's 6-foot-4 and 191 pounds, but some scouts say he needs to work on his strength. Fantasy owners should see his name more often in the coming years.