Chris Brown: Will play in Germany
Brown signed a one-year deal with DEL Iserlohn on Wednesday.
Brown has appeared in 23 NHL games -- the most recent of which occurred during the 2015-16 season with the Capitals. The former second-round pick will head overseas after spending all last year with AHL Hartford, where he tallied 14 goals and 13 helpers, but registered a concerning minus-18 rating. Unless he can improve his two-way play, the 26-year-old is unlikely to get another shot in the NHL.
