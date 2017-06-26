Folin (shoulder) wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Wild and will become an unrestricted free agent, Frank Seravalli of TSN reports.

Folin took part in 51 games during the 2016 campaign, tallying six points, 69 hits and 59 blocked shots. He was largely used in a reserve capacity, however, which limited his overall fantasy upside. Folin has yet to rule out re-signing with the Wild as a free agent, but he'll be able to entertain other offers as soon as free agency opens at the start of July.