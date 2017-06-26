Christian Folin: Doesn't receive qualifying offer from Wild
Folin (shoulder) wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Wild and will become an unrestricted free agent, Frank Seravalli of TSN reports.
Folin took part in 51 games during the 2016 campaign, tallying six points, 69 hits and 59 blocked shots. He was largely used in a reserve capacity, however, which limited his overall fantasy upside. Folin has yet to rule out re-signing with the Wild as a free agent, but he'll be able to entertain other offers as soon as free agency opens at the start of July.
More News
-
Wild's Christian Folin: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Wild's Christian Folin: Could return Saturday•
-
Wild's Christian Folin: Out three weeks with upper-body injury•
-
Wild's Christian Folin: Hurts arm in Sunday's win•
-
Wild's Christian Folin: Registers second goal of 2016-17•
-
Wild's Christian Folin: Pots first goal since 2014-15•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...