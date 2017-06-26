Folin (shoulder) wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Wild and will become an unrestricted free agent, Frank Seravalli of TSN reports.

Folin took part in 51 games during the 2016 campaign, tallying six points, 69 hits and 59 blocked shots. He was largely used in a reserve capacity, however, which limited his overall fantasy upside. Folin has yet to rule out re-signing with the Wild as a free agent, but he'll be able to entertain other offers as soon as free agency opens at the start of July.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...