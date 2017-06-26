Cody Corbett: Not extended qualifying offer
Corbett failed to receive a qualifying offer from the Capitals and will become an unrestricted free agent, Mike Vogel of WashingtonCaps.com reports.
Corbett was acquired by the Capitals at the start of March in a trade with the Avalanche, but Washington still didn't give the defenseman a qualifying offer Monday. The two sides can continue to negotiate an extension over the next few days, but Corbett will then be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and will be free to sign anywhere. Corbett has yet to play in a game at the NHL level.
