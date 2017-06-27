Colton Hargrove: Slated to become free agent
The Bruins have declined to offer Hargrove a contract tender, NESN.com reports.
Hargrove will thus be free to sign elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent as of July 1. The 6-foot-1, 212-pounder logged eight goals and 24 points this past season in 67 games with AHL Providence. The 25-year-old, whom Boston selected 205th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, will now look to catch on with another organization as a depth power forward.
