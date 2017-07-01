Clendening is set to sign a one-year, $650,000 contract with the Coyotes on Saturday, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports. The move will be official when the free-agency signing period officially opens at noon ET.

Some of these signings are being announced prematurely, similar to how a bulk of the Golden Knights' expansion picks were leaked before the official announcement at the Awards ceremony. Still, we're talking about a depth player in Clendening, and not someone who will shake ground in the fantasy realm. A true journeyman, he's posted 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 81 career games split between the Blackhawks, Canucks, Penguins, Oilers and Rangers.