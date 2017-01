Burmistrov was claimed by the Coyotes on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The forward hasn't had a great season, only two points in 23 games, but it was evidently enough to warrant interest from Arizona, who claimed him after the Jets put him on waivers Sunday. It's unclear exactly where he will slot in the lines, but he should be getting some sort of play time, which could be similar to his 11 minutes per game he played with Winnipeg.