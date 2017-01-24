Burmistrov tallied two helpers in a 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers on Monday.

The former Jet now has five points in his first five games in the desert, which is somewhat shocking considering he managed just two points in 23 contests with Winnipeg before being placed on waivers. Burmistrov has averaged over five more full minutes of ice time with the Coyotes (16:47 vs. 11:02 in Winnipeg) and is receiving healthy power-play time (2:22), so it'll be interesting to see if the 24-year-old can continue to carve out an increased role after underwhelming for most of his career.