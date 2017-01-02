Burmistrov is experiencing a delay with his visa permit for the U.S. and likely won't make his debut with the Coyotes until Friday against the Ducks.

The Russian center had been downright awful with Winnipeg this year, posting just two points in 23 games, so the fact that he's forced to skip Wednesday's game against the Canucks shouldn't exactly ruffle any fantasy feathers. The No. 8 pick from 2010 never fulfilled his draft stock with Atlanta/Winnipeg -- topping out at 28 points in 2011-12 -- so perhaps a change of scenery to the desert will spark him.