Burmistrov's visa issues appear to have been resolved and he's expected to arrive in the United States at some point Thursday night, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

Burmistrov has spent the large majority of his career playing for the Jets and thus hasn't required a visa for work in the United States. Now that he's been cleared, he should be available for the Coyotes in the near future. However, the 24-year-old forward posted just two points over 23 games with the Jets this season, making him a less-than-ideal fantasy candidate.