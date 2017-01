Burmistrov will join the Coyotes in Vancouver on Wednesday, but the earliest he could play is Saturday against the Islanders due to ongoing visa issues, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Morgan notes that while Saturday signifies the first date Burmistrov might be able to play, the problems with his visa may prolong his Coyotes debut even longer. Even with the move to Arizona, he remains fantasy irrelevant.