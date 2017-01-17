Burmistrov notched a power-play assist and a minus-1 rating over 17:58 of ice time in his Coyotes debut Monday, a 3-1 loss to Edmonton.

He didn't register a shot on net and lost nine of his 13 faceoffs, but it's still promising (and surprising) to see Burmi lead all Arizona forwards in ice time and net the primary assist on Radim Vrbata's goal. The No. 8 overall pick in 2010, he's been a horrendous disappointment thus far in his NHL career (just 82 points in 299 games), but Burmistrov is still just 25 years old and apparently will have every opportunity to prove his worth in the desert.