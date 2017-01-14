Burmistrov (Not Injury Related) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Ducks, Jerry Brown of NHL.com reports.

Burmistrov was claimed off waivers Jan. 2 but experienced delays with his visa permit and thus could not return to hockey related activities in a full capacity. Coyotes head coach Dave Tippett said "he needs more time after not skating for a week." The Yotes have an off day Sunday so there is a chance the center could return to game-ready status for Monday's matchup with Edmonton.