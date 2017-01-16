Coyotes' Alex Burmistrov: Will play Monday
Burmistrov (not injury related) will finally make his Coyotes debut against the Oilers on Monday.
Burmistrov was claimed off waivers by the Yotes on Jan. 2, but was unable to suit up for the club due to visa issues. After being a relatively unused substitute in Winnipeg, the center figures to take on a significantly larger role in the desert, including lining up on the power play.
More News
-
Coyotes' Alex Burmistrov: Will not make return Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Burmistrov: Won't play Friday•
-
Coyotes' Alex Burmistrov: Expected to arrive Thursday evening•
-
Coyotes' Alex Burmistrov: Experiencing visa problems•
-
Coyotes' Alex Burmistrov: Delayed by immigration issues•
-
Coyotes' Alex Burmistrov: Claimed by Arizona•