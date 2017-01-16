Burmistrov (not injury related) will finally make his Coyotes debut against the Oilers on Monday.

Burmistrov was claimed off waivers by the Yotes on Jan. 2, but was unable to suit up for the club due to visa issues. After being a relatively unused substitute in Winnipeg, the center figures to take on a significantly larger role in the desert, including lining up on the power play.

