Burmistrov will miss Friday's game as his visa issues continue, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The forward hasn't suited up for Arizona since being claimed on Jan. 2 due to issues with obtaining his visa. He hasn't had a great year so far, with two points in 23 games, so he isn't much of a fantasy threat at this time. Burmistrov's next opportunity to return comes Saturday against the Ducks, but if he isn't able to go then either, he could be back Monday in Edmonton.