Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Shakes off illness

Goligoski's status for Thursday's game against the Canadiens is not in jeopardy despite missing Monday's practice with an illness, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

This is music to an Arizona goalie's ears, as Goligoski is a proficient shot-blocking defenseman who is also prone to setting up scores. This season, he's registered 16 helpers to go along with 93 redirected shots through 51 games, but one of the downsides to his game is that he's only connected for one goal on 62 shots in 2016-17.