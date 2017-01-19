Coyotes' Alex Goligoski: Sporting 11-game point drought

Goligoski has failed to mark the scoresheet in 11 consecutive outings entering Thursday's game against Minnesota.

After three strong seasons with 115 points and nice peripheral coverage, Goligoski has fallen off the fantasy map this year. While his minus-15 rating is an eyesore, the 31-year-old defenseman also has just 13 points, 56 shots, 81 blocked shots and 62 hits through 44 games. Those numbers only play in the deepest formats, and it isn't out of the question to avoid Goligoski entirely in plus-minus settings.