Coyotes' Andrew Campbell: Pens one-year contract
Campbell secured a one-year, two-way deal with Arizona on Saturday.
With a plethora of young talent in Toronto, Campbell was never able to crack the Leafs' game-day lineup last season -- instead spending the year down with AHL Toronto. While in the minors, the towering blueliner notched six goals and 16 assists along with an impressive plus-20 rating. The 29-year-old should have a better chance of securing regular minutes in the desert where the team is once again rebuilding -- as it seems to be every year.
