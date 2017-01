DeAngelo (suspension) was demoted to AHL Tuscon on Sunday.

DeAngelo was recently suspended for three contests for physical abuse of an official. He will return from that and head to the minors instead of rejoining the Coyotes, despite posting nine points over 20 contests with the NHL club. It's quite possible the youngster will return to the NHL club later in the season, but he will have to keep his temper in check next time around.