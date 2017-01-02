DeAngelo was suspended for three games Sunday for physical abuse of an official, Frank Seravalli of TSN reports. He violated rule 40.4.

The incident happened after the conclusion of the second period of Saturday's game against the Flames. As a result, the young blueliner -- who has fared well with nine points in 20 games this season -- will forfeit $14,388.90 in salary and be forced to sit out road contests in Vancouver and Anaheim, as well as a home tilt with the Islanders. He'll likely make his return when eligible on Jan. 13 against the visiting Ducks.