Duclair posted a minus-3 rating and received just 10:21 of ice time during Wednesday's loss to Winnipeg.

Over his previous 10 games, Duclair averaged 16:14 of ice time, so his dip in minutes is a concern for his already dwindling fantasy value. The 21-year-old winger is a fantasy afterthought in the majority of seasonal settings at this point, and while there could be optimism in keeper/dynasty formats, Duclair has shown nothing this season to provide any incentive to chase his name value. Things could get worse in the desert as the trade deadline approaches, too.