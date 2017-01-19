Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Finishes with minus-3 rating against Jets
Duclair posted a minus-3 rating and received just 10:21 of ice time during Wednesday's loss to Winnipeg.
Over his previous 10 games, Duclair averaged 16:14 of ice time, so his dip in minutes is a concern for his already dwindling fantasy value. The 21-year-old winger is a fantasy afterthought in the majority of seasonal settings at this point, and while there could be optimism in keeper/dynasty formats, Duclair has shown nothing this season to provide any incentive to chase his name value. Things could get worse in the desert as the trade deadline approaches, too.
More News
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Struggling in second season with Arizona•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Earns rare assist Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Scores first goal, adds shootout success in win•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Finally registers first point•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Returning to top-line role•
-
Coyotes' Anthony Duclair: Finishes with 44 points•