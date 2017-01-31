Coyotes' Brad Richardson: Skates for first time since injury
Richardson (leg) skated for the first time Monday since breaking his leg on Nov. 17.
Richardson was having a decent season before going down, recording nine points and 25 shots in 16 games. It's still up in the air how long it might take the 31-year-old to return to game action after undergoing surgery back in November, but suiting up for a twirl at practice is certainly a step in the right direction.
