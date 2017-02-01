Troock was picked up via trade, along with Brendan Ranford, in a swap with the Stars for Justin Peters and Justin Hache on Wednesday.

Troock, who was selected by Dallas in the fifth round of 2012 NHL Draft, has split his time this season between the ECHL and the AHL. As such, it is unclear whether the Yotes will send him to Rapid City or Tuscon. The winger has performed well at both levels this season -- 13 points in 25 games with both leagues -- and may be a player to watch in deeper dynasty formats.