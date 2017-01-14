Perlini potted a pair of goals -- including a power-play marker -- in Friday's 4-3 home win over the Jets.

Perlini is dropping jaws with three goals on six shots over his last two games. This is huge for a Coyotes team expected to be without savvy sophomore Max Domi (hand) for at least a couple more weeks. Consider picking up the rookie if you're lacking depth at left wing, as the 12th overall pick of the 2014 draft is currently a fixture on the top man-advantage unit and showing more than just flashes of his potential.