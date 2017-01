The Coyotes recalled Perlini from AHL Tucson on Thursday.

Perlini has been a solid rookie contributor for the Coyotes this season, tallying five points (four goals, one assist) and 23 shots on goal in 15 games with the big club. The 2014 first-round pick could make for an enticing value play in daily contests Friday if he's able to crack the lineup against the Jets.