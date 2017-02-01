Ranford was acquired via trade from the Stars on Wednesday along with Branden Troock in exchange for Justin Peters and Justin Hache.

Ranford made his debut with the Stars during the 2014-15 campaign, but he hasn't suited up for an NHL game since. Through 36 games with AHL Texas this year, the winger has notched six goals and 11 helpers. The 24-year-old will likely start out in the minors with the Roadrunners, but he may get a look with the 'Yotes as they try to figure out who fits into their rebuilding efforts.