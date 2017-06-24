Crotty was drafted 82nd overall by the Coyotes at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Crotty is a sleeper. The kid impressed for the Brockville Braves of the Central Canada League (a Jr. A circuit near Ottawa) last season and is headed to Boston University. He's not going to be a flashy guy, but he has great size, skates really well and knows how to move the puck. Crotty's development curve to date has been slower than some kids, and that's expected to continue, but he is trending toward becoming a Chris Tanev-type player and that's a guy that could play on all 31 NHL teams.
