Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Breaks drought with two points
Dvorak recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Both of Dvorak's points came in a two-minute span during the second period. His goal broke a 13-game drought over which the rookie had also managed to rack up just one assist. The 2014 second-rounder has been a disappointment offensively, but continues to get plenty of ice time. His 16:36 here put Dvorak over the 16:30 mark for the fifth time in the past six games.
