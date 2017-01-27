Dvorak enters the All-Star break with just four goals, 13 points and 36 shots over 44 games.

The rookie has seen opportunities to shine and has started 55.0 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the offensive zone. However, an over-the-hill Shane Doan and now-demoted Anthony Duclair have been his two most frequent linemates, so it's still far too early to judge Dvorak's game. One bright spot is that Dvorak did show some chemistry with Max Domi, and the Coyotes are assembling a lot of talented youngsters, so there is still long-term upside here. You can probably forget about Dvorak in 2016-17, though.