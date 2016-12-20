Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Posts first career multi-point showing
Dvorak scored a goal and added an assist through just 9:20 of ice time during Monday's loss to Calgary.
The future is bright for Dvorak, and Monday represented a glimpse of his fantasy upside. However, with just on goal, three assists and four shots through his past nine games, Dvorak isn't moving the needle enough offensively to be a reliable fantasy asset. He's best left to deep keeper/dynasty settings at this point. You'll still want to keep tabs on Dvorak, though, because an uptick in ice time in a scoring role could elevate his fantasy stock.
