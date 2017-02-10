Dvorak scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Dvorak's four shots in this one also marked a new career high. The rookie has three goals in three games since turning 21 on Feb. 2 after scoring only four times in 45 appearances as a 20-year-old. Dvorak's power-play tally was the first such goal of his campaign, and doubles his career point total with the man advantage to two.