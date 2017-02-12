Murphy's first goal in 51 games was the overtime-winner Saturday against Pittsburgh.

It was a clutch play from Murphy, who beat Penguins netminder Marc-Andre Fleury with a beautiful wrist shot from the faceoff circle with 21.8 seconds left in extra time. Murphy doesn't log big minute's on the team's third defensive pairing and isn't used on the power play, so he isn't a great fantasy option. His 12 points make him somewhat relevant in very deep leagues, but the 23-year-old isn't known for his offense and Arizona is struggling, so it's best to steer clear.