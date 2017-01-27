Coyotes' Connor Murphy: Enters break receiving limited minutes
Murphy has averaged just 15:09 of ice time through 10 games in January.
After averaging a career-high 20:31 of ice time per game last season, Murphy's declining role and limited offensive production have zapped most of his fantasy value. The 23-year-old defenseman is also starting 56.6 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone and is averaging just 22 seconds of power-play time per game this year. Murphy currently isn't a serviceable fantasy asset.
