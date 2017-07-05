Etem signed a one-year, two-way contract with Arizona on Wednesday.

Etem logged a mere three contests with the Ducks last year, averaging a paltry 8:48 of ice time. Selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, the winger will no doubt hope to make an impression during training camp and secure a spot on the 23-man roster heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

