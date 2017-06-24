Westerlund was drafted 44th overall by the Coyotes at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Westerlund split the season between Frolunda's (Sweden) main team its junior club. He didn't look out of place playing against men, although he wasn't all that noticeable either. In a way, that's a good thing. The Swede just makes the game look easy. Westerlund makes smart decisions in his own zone and rarely puts himself or his teammates in trouble. There is limited upside with him, but his calm play with the puck gives him a strong chance of developing into a serviceable defenseman at the NHL level.