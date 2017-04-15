Miska signed an entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Miska turned heads at the University of Minnesota-Duluth this season, crafting a 27-5-5 record, 2.20 GAA and .920 save percentage en route to the NCHC Frozen Four Finals before narrowly losing to Denver. The Coyotes have veteran Smith under contract through 2018-19, whereas chief backup Louis Domingue will be a restricted free agent after next season, so it's possible that Miska could be groomed for NHL action within the next couple of years.