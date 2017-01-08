Chychrun (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Saturday's home matchup with the Islanders, Craig Morgan of AZSports reports.

Chychrun exited Friday's contest after taking a hit from Ducks forward Nick Ritchie but it was apparently not severe enough to keep him from missing a start. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2016 draft averages 16:21 of ice time and has tallied just seven points over 30 games this season, so he remains largely irrelevant in most fantasy formats.