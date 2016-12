Chychrun (upper body) will slot back into the lineup against Dallas on Tuesday, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

Chychrun will be back on the ice after a one-game absence. Considering the Yotes' struggles, even the 18-year-old's terrific pedigree as the No. 16 overall pick this year doesn't rescue his fantasy value in season-long leagues. However, his long-term value remains sky-high.