Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Leaves Friday's contest with apparent injury
Chychrun was shaken up after a hit by Ducks forward Nick Ritchie in Friday's road game.
The rookie defenseman was sent to the training room with 8:24 left in the third period and had still been missing late in a game that went into overtime. Arizona should shed more light on his status after the contest, and certainly before Saturday's home showdown with the Islanders.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Cleared to return•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Unfit to play Friday•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Finds scoresheet in third straight game•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Nets first goal of career•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Opening season with Coyotes•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Strengthens bid for roster spot with parent club•