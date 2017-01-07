Chychrun was shaken up after a hit by Ducks forward Nick Ritchie in Friday's road game.

The rookie defenseman was sent to the training room with 8:24 left in the third period and had still been missing late in a game that went into overtime. Arizona should shed more light on his status after the contest, and certainly before Saturday's home showdown with the Islanders.

