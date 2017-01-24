Chychrun dished out a pair of assists in a 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Panthers on Monday.

The rearguard has produced 11 points in 38 games this season, but four of those have come in the last four games. That said, those in daily contests may want to roll with Chychrun while he's hot, while others in seasonal formats should keep an eye on the 2016 first-rounder as he continues to adjust to life in the NHL.