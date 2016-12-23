Chychrun is dealing with an upper-body injury that will prevent him from suiting up against the Maple Leafs on Friday night, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

The heralded rookie defenseman defied the odds and made the Coyotes out of training camp as a first-round (16th overall) selection in this year's draft. His offensive game is evolving - six points in 26 games -- though Chychrun does have 43 hits and 39 blocked shots this season. Look for Alex Goligoski and Kevin Connauton to round out the bottom four on the back line with the American-born Chychrun unavailable for the final game before a holiday break.