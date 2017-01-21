Coyotes' Jamie McGinn: Scores against Wild on Thursday
McGinn scored a goal and registered two shots on net during Thursday's loss to Minnesota.
McGinn has provided an occasional offensive spark for Arizona, but with just eight goals and 12 points through 40 games, there is very limited fantasy upside. The journeyman winger is likely best utilized as an against-the-grain flier in daily contests when Arizona faces a favorable matchup.
