McGinn scored a goal and registered two shots on net during Thursday's loss to Minnesota.

McGinn has provided an occasional offensive spark for Arizona, but with just eight goals and 12 points through 40 games, there is very limited fantasy upside. The journeyman winger is likely best utilized as an against-the-grain flier in daily contests when Arizona faces a favorable matchup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola