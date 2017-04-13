Looke agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Wednesday.
Looke spent the 2016-17 campaign playing for Timra IK of Sweden's Allsvenskan league, posting eight goals and eight assists to go with a minus-6 rating. The 20-year-old will have his work cut out for him once the Coyotes open training camp in the fall; he's most likely to start out in the AHL.
