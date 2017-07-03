Hanley secured a one-year, two-way deal with the Coyotes on Saturday.

Hanley appeared in seven contests for the Canadiens last season in which he logged a mere 10:09 of ice time and registered a minus-3 rating. The bulk of the blueliner's time in 2016-17 was spent in the minors, where he was able to write his name on the scoresheet with two goals and 20 helpers. If the Ontario native can put together a strong training camp, he could earn some playing time with Arizona next year.