Martinook (upper body) is good to go and will play in Monday's game against the Oilers, Sarah Mclellan of AZCentral.com reports.

Martinook will officially resume his role on the Arizona blue line following a three-game absence due to the injury. With 14 points and 63 shots on goal in 39 games, he provides value as a depth defenseman in the very deepest of leagues and should end up with a new career high in points by season's end -- health permitting, of course.