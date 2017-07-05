Martinook will head to arbitration rather than signing his qualifying offer, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports.

After compiling 11 goals and 14 helpers, Martinook no doubt believes he is going to be awarded more than the one-year, $687,500 qualifying offer he received from the Yotes. The two-sides have until the hearing date to reach a long-term deal, so negotiations will likely be ongoing between the parties. While he did log 77 games last season, the center could suddenly find himself fighting for ice time considering Arizona added Derek Stepan and Nick Cousins in the offseason.