Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Files for salary arbitration
Martinook will head to arbitration rather than signing his qualifying offer, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports.
After compiling 11 goals and 14 helpers, Martinook no doubt believes he is going to be awarded more than the one-year, $687,500 qualifying offer he received from the Yotes. The two-sides have until the hearing date to reach a long-term deal, so negotiations will likely be ongoing between the parties. While he did log 77 games last season, the center could suddenly find himself fighting for ice time considering Arizona added Derek Stepan and Nick Cousins in the offseason.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Scores game-winning goal•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Three points against Kings•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Scores second-period tally against Flames•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Set to return Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Questionable Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Out Monday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...