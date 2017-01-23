Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Out Monday
Martinook (undisclosed) will sit out Monday's game against the Panthers, Sarah McLellan of AZCentral.com reports.
Martinook recently returned from an upper-body injury, but it's unclear if this current ailment is a re-aggravation of the previous problem or something entirely separate. Head coach Dave Tippett hopes that Martinook will be able to practice Tuesday and the team will likely provide a further update at that time.
