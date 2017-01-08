Martinook (upper body) will not play Saturday at home against the Islanders, Jerry Brown of NHL.com reports.

Martinook sustained an upper-body ailment in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks and it was apparently on the more-serious side as he'll miss a start as a result. The third-year left winger's production has tailed off since the first month of the season as he's tallied just four points since the start of December. Those interested in the Manitoba native's status can check back prior to the team's upcoming contest against the Jets on Jan. 13.