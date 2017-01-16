Martinook (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Oilers, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

Martinook has already missed the Yotes' previous three outings and could be sidelined for his fourth in a row if he is unable to give it a go. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was stuck in a rut with a nine-game goal drought during which he garnered a lone helper. If the 24-year-old remains out, Josh Jooris figures to continue replacing him on the fourth line.