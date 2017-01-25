Martinook (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Canucks, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

Martinook, who has missed the Yotes' last two games, was bogged down in a 12-game goalless streak prior to getting hurt. During that stretch, the winger garnered a lone helper -- not exactly the numbers that fantasy owners are looking for.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola